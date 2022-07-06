Advertisement

Fireworks offenses similar to past years, Rochester and Mason City Police Departments say

By Noah Caplan
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT
(KTTC) – Fireworks lit up the skies Monday night to celebrate America’s Independence Day, but in some cases, the skies weren’t the only place where they were taking flight.

Though people expressed their concerns over firework safety after the holiday, law enforcement agencies say this 4th of July was not much different from years’ past.

“We had fewer calls this year in terms of fireworks violations on those days than years past,” said Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley.

Jeff Brinkley says this 4th of July was less busy that prior years. Per a city ordinance, “shooting times” are allowed for fireworks from 6-11 pm on July 3rd and 4th.

“Typically, we provide a warning to a violator for a first offense, and we did issue a couple municipal infractions this year,” said Brinkley

Rochester Police Department says they had a similar 4th of July experience overall.

“Officers responded to complaints and in some cases confiscated fireworks, but no injuries, or damage to property were reported,” RPD wrote in an email. “This 4th of July wasn’t any different than previous years.”

