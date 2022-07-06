Advertisement

Name released of 61-year-old woman found in Mississippi River near Winona

An adult woman was found in the water
An adult woman was found in the water(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT
UPDATE: The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office have released the name of the 61-year-old woman who was found in the Mississippi River Tuesday.

Officials identified her as Diana Bork of Independence, Wisconsin.

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office is continuing the investigation.

UPDATE: Officials have released more information on the body that was found Tuesday in the Mississippi River near Winona.

According to Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, a person fishing on an island in the Mississippi River called authorities just after 4 p.m. to report a body in the water.

The body has been identified as a 61-year-old woman. Officials are withholding the name of the woman until family has been notified.

The Winona County Sheriff’s Office and Winona Dive and Rescue assisted on scene.

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation into the matter.

This is an ongoing investigation.

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – An adult female was pulled from the Mississippi River late Tuesday afternoon. A 911 call came into the Winona County Sheriff’s Office around 4:30 p.m. The caller said they saw a body floating in the water.

Winona County Sheriff Ron Ganrude says a dive team was dispatched to the area south of Winona. Winona Fire Department also provided a boat. Once the body was discovered, it was determined she was found in Buffalo County, Wisconsin.

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office is now leading the investigation. As of Tuesday night, law enforcement was still working to determine a positive identification.

At this time investigators have not released a cause of death.

An adult female was pulled from the water Tuesday
An adult female was pulled from the water Tuesday(KTTC)

