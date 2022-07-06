51st annual All-Comers Track Meet in Soldiers Field

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – For the 51st time, the annual All-Comers Track Meet took place in Soldiers Field Park.

The event, which is hosted by the Rochester Running Club, gives kids as young as two-years-old a chance to run races, with the hope that they stay interested in the sport.

Hundreds of children showed up this evening to run and participate in jumps. The meet is free to sign up and register.

“As we’re having kids enter and register, we always ask them: how did you hear about this event? And, a lot of the parents will say: ‘I remember as a kid, I did this event, and I wanted to make sure my kids experienced it,’” said Rick Fishbune, a board of directors member for the Rochester Running Club.

