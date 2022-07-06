Advertisement

51st annual All-Comers Track Meet in Soldiers Field

By Noah Caplan
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 10:56 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – For the 51st time, the annual All-Comers Track Meet took place in Soldiers Field Park.

The event, which is hosted by the Rochester Running Club, gives kids as young as two-years-old a chance to run races, with the hope that they stay interested in the sport.

Hundreds of children showed up this evening to run and participate in jumps. The meet is free to sign up and register.

“As we’re having kids enter and register, we always ask them: how did you hear about this event? And, a lot of the parents will say: ‘I remember as a kid, I did this event, and I wanted to make sure my kids experienced it,’” said Rick Fishbune, a board of directors member for the Rochester Running Club.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An adult woman was found in the water
Name released of 61-year-old woman found in Mississippi River near Winona
Grain Bin
Man in stable condition after being trapped in grain bin
Missing man in Dodge County
Man missing along Zumbro River found safe
Missing/Runaway Juvenile
Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office asking for help in finding missing/runaway juvenile
Dog
Inflation impacting Rochester pet groomer

Latest News

2nd Street Ramp
Rochester Fire Department responds to smoke at 2nd Street Ramp
Actor James Caan attends the Cinema Society premiere of "Henry's Crime" in New York on Monday,...
James Caan, Oscar nominee for ‘The Godfather,’ dies at 82
An adult woman was found in the water
Name released of 61-year-old woman found in Mississippi River near Winona
Northwest Rochester
MnDOT to close two Hwy 14 medians between Byron and Rochester
Iowa State Patrol performs more than 4,000 traffic stops over holiday weekend