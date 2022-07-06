$14K worth of equipment stolen from construction crew

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A construction company is missing tools and equipment after it was stolen from a construction trailer.

According to Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, the crew came to work Tuesday morning at Skyview Circle and 18th Ave. NW and realized the trailer was broken into.

The trailer was parked on the street over the long holiday weekend.

Officials said about $14,000 worth of equipment and tools was taken.

If you know anything please contact Rochester Police Department at 507-328-6800.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.