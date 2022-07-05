Advertisement

Two missing kayakers rescued on Upper Iowa River

By Miranda Johnson
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (KTTC) – The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office rescued two missing kayakers on the Upper Iowa River over the holiday weekend.

According to the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, July 2 around 10:50 p.m. it responded to a report of two missing kayakers on the Upper Iowa River somewhere between Kendallville and Bluffton.

The missing kayakers were teenagers that had been separated from their family while on the river.

One of the kayakers was located by a deputy sheriff walking along the road near Chimney Rock access and was transported by ambulance for minor injuries.

A short time later, the Decorah Fire Department drone was able to locate the other stranded teenager along the riverbank, north of Chimney Rock bridge. Firefighters then rescued him from the riverbank by rescue boat. The teenager was assessed by paramedics and then reunited with his father.

The kayaking group was visiting from the Des Moines area.

Decorah Fire Department, Winneshiek County Ambulance and Iowa State Patrol assisted the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office.

