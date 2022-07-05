Spam turns 85 years old

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – Spam, the square-shaped canned cooked pork, is celebrating 85 years since being invented.

The spiced pork product was invented by Jay Hormel for his New Year’s Eve party in 1936.

Hormel Foods Corporation made Spam’s official public debut one year later in 1937 when the precooked meat was used to help feed troops during World War II.

Spam got the first two letters of its name from the word spice and its last two letters from the word ham. Together, the word Spam was created for the product.

Spam has since become part of pop culture with its own namesake museum in Austin, Minnesota. The product even inspired a famous joke from a “Monty Python’s Flying Circus” skit.

Hormel said it has sold more than 9 billion cans of Spam over the past 85 years, and counting.

