New leadership at the Rochester Salvation Army

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – There are some new faces in charge at Rochester’s Salvation Army.

According to the Salvation Army, Majors Cornell and Candace Voeller took over leadership on June 27, replacing Majors Bob and Lisa Mueller who were appointed to new positions of leadership in Detroit, Michigan.

Majors Voeller are coming most recently from The Salvation Army in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

They have 30 years of experience as Salvation Army officers in local communities and at Salvation Army Headquarters.

“We look forward to getting to know the Rochester community and serving its residents to the best of our ability,” said Major Cornell Voeller.

