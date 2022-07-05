Advertisement

New leadership at the Rochester Salvation Army

Majors Cornell and Candace Voeller
Majors Cornell and Candace Voeller(Salvation Army)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – There are some new faces in charge at Rochester’s Salvation Army.

According to the Salvation Army, Majors Cornell and Candace Voeller took over leadership on June 27, replacing Majors Bob and Lisa Mueller who were appointed to new positions of leadership in Detroit, Michigan.

Majors Voeller are coming most recently from The Salvation Army in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

They have 30 years of experience as Salvation Army officers in local communities and at Salvation Army Headquarters.

“We look forward to getting to know the Rochester community and serving its residents to the best of our ability,” said Major Cornell Voeller.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flames from home in Byron.
UPDATE: Overnight Byron house fire caused by fireworks
Fourth of July.
Rochester July 4th festivities kicks off today
Power Outage
UPDATE: Power restored to thousands in SW Rochester
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
Brings cherries and pecans
The Fruit Truck brings cherries and pecans to Rochester, says peaches are on the way

Latest News

Grain Bin
Man in stable condition after being trapped in grain bin
Mayor Prestby
Canton mayor resigns due to health issues
Experts recommend to freeze your child’s credit
With fraud on the rise, experts suggest freezing your child’s credit
Michaels Restaurant & Lounge Sign
Demolition of former Michael’s restaurant delayed