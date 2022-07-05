Advertisement

Mayor of Waukon arrested for child endangerment

WAUKON, Iowa (KCRG) - In March 2022, the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by Waukon Police requesting assistance with a possible child abuse case regarding the Mayor of Waukon.

42-year-old Patrick Stone was asked to bring his child in for a welfare check and visible marks were found on the child. An evaluation was conducted by Veterans Memorial Hospital for Child Abuse and a special prosecutor was appointed to assist with the investigation.

In May 2022, another child in Stone’s care was evaluated for child abuse. Medical staff observed marks on the arms, neck, eyelid, and ear.

Stone was arrested on July 1st for two counts of child endangerment causing injury. He has since posted bond.

Stone was elected as Mayor in 2019. His term as Mayor does not conclude until 2023.

