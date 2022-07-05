Advertisement

Man in stable condition after being trapped in grain bin

Grain Bin
Grain Bin(WGEM)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DEXTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A man is in stable condition after he was trapped in a grain bin and rescued by officials.

According to Mower County Sheriff’s Office, Mower County emergency communications received a 911 call at 9:38 a.m. Tuesday regarding a 48-year-old man who was trapped up to his neck in a 2/3 full grain bin.

The grain bin is located in the 22,800 block of 680th Ave. in Dexter, Minnesota.

Mower County Sheriff’s Deputies, Dexter fire and First Responders, Grand Meadow Fire and Ambulance, Adams Fire, Austin Fire, and Mayo One responded to the scene and assisted with the rescue.

The man was transported by ground to Mayo Clinic Health Systems and is in stable condition.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

