Inflation impacting Rochester pet groomer

The owner of Rochester Grooming Center Lori Corbin says she doesn’t know how long her business can take these rising costs.
By Darian Leddy
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s no question that inflation is hitting nearly every industry from fuel to restaurants to pet grooming.

“This is the highest we’ve ever had any for our stuff,” Corbin said.

Corbin says the price for grooming supplies has gone up in the past few months and is continuing to rise.

“Our clipper blades have gone up almost double in price. Shampoos have gone up. The freight to get the shampoo, the weight to get the freight. It all is a trickle down effect that is affecting everybody,” she said.

To offset the high prices for supplies, they’ve had to raise their grooming prices by around $5.

“It has to go up. Somebody has to eat the cost. That’s the way it has to be,” she said.

But she realizes inflation is impacting everybody, not just businesses. She says more customers are pushing back their pets’ haircuts, but it’s making her job harder.

“I’ve noticed the customers have kind of trying to stretch their grooming out a little bit further each time so they don’t have to come quite as often. That will save them a little money but it’s also more work for us, because the dogs will be matted or dirty. That’s harder on our blades, too,” she said.

Although she doesn’t see the problem being solved any time soon, she says her customers have been understanding and are continuing to schedule regular appointments despite the higher prices.

“No one is complaining. We’ve got really good customers. We’ve taken care of them for years. They said it doesn’t matter we’re gonna stay here anyways,” she said.

