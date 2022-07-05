Advertisement

On Independence Day, demonstrators march for abortion rights in Rochester

By Noah Caplan
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – While many were out celebrating America’s independence Monday, some in Rochester were fighting for theirs.

“I’m out here fighting for my rights, my mom’s rights, my grandma’s rights, my mentor’s rights, and everyone’s rights,” said protestor Rocky Nisbit.

A group of protestors from all around southern Minnesota converged on the Olmsted County Government Center Monday. They marched around downtown Rochester, voicing their opposition to last month’s overruling of Roe v. Wade.

“The overturning just starts with women’s rights, and then from there, it’ll go to gay rights, LGBTQ,” said protestor Taylor Bremer.

“America is better than a lot of places, but I hold it to a higher standard, because it has that potential to be higher,” said protestor Zara Boone.

Though many were looking at the big picture and fearing what may come next, to some, this overruling is very personal.

“My first child, when I was 19 years old, I was raped,” said protestor Rebel Knudsen.

Rebel’s first child is a result of a rape, and she still feels that trauma to this day.

“My attacker’s face is within his face, and when I see him, I relive that,” Knudsen said.

She says these memories have lead her to come forward and defend women.

“To look at my son, and see a beautiful child, and still love him despite everything I went through, not everyone can get through that trauma,” Knudsen said.

Organizers of today’s event say scheduling this demonstration on America’s day of independence is no coincidence.

“The Fourth of July represents your freedom and independence, and I feel like those are things that have been stripped away from us,” said Jodi, the organizer of the protest.

