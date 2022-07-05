Hot and humid today with isolated storms possible later in the evening

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’ll deal with some fog to start off our Tuesday with hot and humid conditions ahead for the remainder of the day. Localized pockets of dense fog are possible, so add a little extra caution to your early morning commute. Today will feature mostly to partly sunny skies and calm east winds with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and dew points in the 70s. A Heat Advisory will be in effect from Noon until 8 pm for the counties in orange as heat index values range from 95 to 105 degrees.

Heat advisory (KTTC)

Isolated to scattered storms are possible later in the day primarily along and south of I-90. Storms look to develop mainly after 5 pm and continue overnight. A few storms could become strong to severe with hail and wind the main concerns.

Severe weather threat today (KTTC)

Overnight, temperatures will remain warm in the mid-60s with cloudy skies and scattered showers and storms. Winds will be light out of the east at 5-10 mph.

Hourly heat index values (KTTC)

Isolated to scattered showers and storms are possible Wednesday morning before drying out in the afternoon. Temperatures will be more seasonal in the upper 70s to low 80s with light southeast winds at 5-10 mph.

Dry and partly to mostly cloudy skies are ahead for Thursday with highs in the low 80s. Friday is expected to be another pleasant day for the region with temperatures in the low 80s and partly sunny skies.

A beautiful start to the weekend is expected for Saturday with highs in the low 80s and widespread sunshine.

Isolated shower and storm chances return Sunday and Monday with afternoon temperatures in the low 80s.

7-Day Forecast (KTTC)

