FIRST ALERT DAY: 70+ mph winds are possible with storms tonight

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A First Alert Day is in effect for strong to severe thunderstorms across SE Minnesota and NE Iowa tonight. The main threats will be strong winds, heavy rainfall, and large hail.

Tracking storms tonight (KTTC)

Thunderstorms will start to move into the area by 6-7 p.m. Storms will form and track along a stationary boundary which could lead to flash flooding issues for areas south of I-90. Wind and hail will be the primary severe threats with these storms. Wind gusts were clocked around 90-95 mph in South Dakota earlier this afternoon. This could be a very serious situation this evening. Make sure you have multiple ways of receiving alerts tonight.

Rainfall potential (KTTC)

Rainfall amounts could easily reach over 2+ inches in areas along and south of I-90. If thunderstorms continue to track over the same locations tonight, flash flooding will be a major concern.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

Nick

