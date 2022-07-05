Advertisement

FIRST ALERT DAY: 70+ mph winds are possible with storms tonight

Strong storms are possible from 6-10 p.m.
By Nick Jansen
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A First Alert Day is in effect for strong to severe thunderstorms across SE Minnesota and NE Iowa tonight. The main threats will be strong winds, heavy rainfall, and large hail.

Tracking storms tonight
Tracking storms tonight(KTTC)

Thunderstorms will start to move into the area by 6-7 p.m. Storms will form and track along a stationary boundary which could lead to flash flooding issues for areas south of I-90. Wind and hail will be the primary severe threats with these storms. Wind gusts were clocked around 90-95 mph in South Dakota earlier this afternoon. This could be a very serious situation this evening. Make sure you have multiple ways of receiving alerts tonight.

Rainfall potential
Rainfall potential(KTTC)

Rainfall amounts could easily reach over 2+ inches in areas along and south of I-90. If thunderstorms continue to track over the same locations tonight, flash flooding will be a major concern.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

Nick

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flames from home in Byron.
UPDATE: Overnight Byron house fire caused by fireworks
Fourth of July.
Rochester July 4th festivities kicks off today
Power Outage
UPDATE: Power restored to thousands in SW Rochester
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
Brings cherries and pecans
The Fruit Truck brings cherries and pecans to Rochester, says peaches are on the way

Latest News

KTTC WX at 5 - Strong to severe storms are possible tonight
KTTC WX at 5 - Strong to severe storms are possible tonight
Sarah's Noon Tuesday forecast 7/5/22
Sarah's Tuesday Noon Forecast 7/5/22
Sarah's Early Tuesday morning forecast 7/5/22
Sarah's early morning Tuesday forecast 7/5/22
First Alert Day for severe storms Tuesday evening
FIRST ALERT DAY: Hot and humid today with severe storms possible later in the evening