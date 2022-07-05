Demolition of former Michael’s restaurant begins Tuesday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A once iconic restaurant located downtown Rochester is officially being torn down.

Crews will begin demolition of the building that once housed the former Michael’s Restaurant and Lounge on Tuesday, July 5.

Traffic will be impacted by the demolition.

One southbound lane on Broadway Ave. will be closed from Center Street to 1st Street southwest. The eastern lane of traffic going south will stay open.

The sidewalk on the western side of Broadway near the work zone will also be closed.

The closures will be in effect through August 12.

