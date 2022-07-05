Advertisement

Demolition of former Michael’s restaurant begins Tuesday

Michaels Restaurant & Lounge Sign
Michaels Restaurant & Lounge Sign
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A once iconic restaurant located downtown Rochester is officially being torn down.

Crews will begin demolition of the building that once housed the former Michael’s Restaurant and Lounge on Tuesday, July 5.

Traffic will be impacted by the demolition.

One southbound lane on Broadway Ave. will be closed from Center Street to 1st Street southwest. The eastern lane of traffic going south will stay open.

The sidewalk on the western side of Broadway near the work zone will also be closed.

The closures will be in effect through August 12.

RELATED STORY: Rochester City Council votes to allow demolition of former Michaels restaurant building

