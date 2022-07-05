Canton mayor resigns due to health issues

CANTON, Minn. (KTTC) – The City of Canton received a letter Tuesday from Mayor Nick Prestby of his intent to resign from his position as mayor.

According to City of Canton, it is outlined in Minnesota Statutes that the city council must pass a resolution stating it has received and accepted Mayor Prestby’s resignation, which will occur during the council’s regular July 13 meeting.

Then, the council must declare the vacant position exists and discuss the appointment process for an individual to finish the rest of Mayor Prestby’s two-year term, which expires on December 31, 2022.

In the meantime, Acting Mayor Cindy Shanks will preside over the council.

Below is a statement released from Mayor Prestby addressed to the citizens of Canton, city council and its employees:

Due to recent health issues I am sadly informing you all that I am resigning as the mayor effective immediately today. It has been an honor to be able to serve the city for the last year and a half.

