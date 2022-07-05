Advertisement

Authorities complete investigation into death of Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol

FILE - Authorities have concluded their investigation in disappearance and death of Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol. She’s the 30-year-old Mankato woman who was last seen on Apr. 25 leaving the Casey’s gas station in Eagle Lake.(Chuol Family)
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities have concluded their investigation in disappearance and death of Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol.

She’s the 30-year-old Mankato woman who was last seen on April 25 leaving the Casey’s gas station in Eagle Lake.

Authorities confirmed the body found May 13th in Eagle Lake as Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol.

In a release, Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office Captain Paul Barta says the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office did not detect any significant injury or trauma and lists the cause of death as probable freshwater drowning.

Barta says this concludes their investigation in the case.

