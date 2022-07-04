Yammy Bear arrives in Uvalde, Texas to bring comfort to community

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Yammy Bear team has safely arrived in Uvalde, Texas to bring comfort and smiles, as the community continues to grieve the deadly school shooting that happened there in May.

Yammy Bear is no stranger to Rochester area community events. The man behind the suit and his family are passionate volunteers who aim to bring people joy.

The team sent KTTC some images of their arrival in Uvalde Monday.

They had been planning this effort for several weeks and were relieved to make it a reality.

They shared that Yammy Bear will attend a Fourth of July event Monday evening, although the Uvalde community is not setting off fireworks out of respect for the victims and their families.

Yammy Bear has multiple visits planned, including with the local mortician and some Robb Elementary School students.

He will visit the school’s memorial site and the victims’ gravesites.

Tuesday, Yammy Bear will visit a Church’s Chicken and offer hugs, high fives, and stuffed animals to those who want them.

