UPDATE: Power restored to thousands in SW Rochester

Power Outage
Power Outage(MGN)
By Kelsey Marier
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Residents in Southwest Rochester have their power back after a brief outage Monday morning.

According to Rochester Public Utilities (RPU), the outage was first reported at 9:41 a.m.

This affected the area south of Mayowood Road going south to the Rochester International Airport, between Highway 63 South and Bamber Valley Road.

Nearly 2,300 customers were in the dark for about an hour before it was restored.

RPU is investigating what caused this outage.

