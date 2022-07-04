UPDATE: Power restored to thousands in SW Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Residents in Southwest Rochester have their power back after a brief outage Monday morning.

According to Rochester Public Utilities (RPU), the outage was first reported at 9:41 a.m.

This affected the area south of Mayowood Road going south to the Rochester International Airport, between Highway 63 South and Bamber Valley Road.

Nearly 2,300 customers were in the dark for about an hour before it was restored.

RPU is investigating what caused this outage.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.