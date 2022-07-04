Advertisement

Stewartville’s Summerfest goes on despite rain

By Megan Zemple
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – People came out to Bear Cave Park in Stewartville to celebrate Independence Day despite the inclement weather Monday.

Vendors, food vendors along with balloon and bubble artists all braved the downpouring rain as people trickled in. They will be set up until 4 p.m.

About 20 children dressed in patriotic attire with decorated wagons and bikes took part in a scaled-down parade under a tent.

“I was very concerned the rain was going to keep people away today,” Stewartville Chamber of Commerce member Myra Welter said. “But, we had a great turnout.”

The rain started to taper off as noon neared, and bounce houses and a petting zoo was set up.

The home run derby was canceled, and a few musical acts were canceled due to the weather.

The parade is scheduled for 6:30. It starts and ends at Stewartville High School. The route is about 2 miles.

The fireworks will go off at dusk.

Click here for more information.

