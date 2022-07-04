Scattered storms likely Monday; Additional storms possible throughout the week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After a bright and pleasant Sunday, Mother Nature looks to fire off a few fireworks of her own this Independence Day as showers and storms are expected in our area today. Scattered showers and storms are expected to move through the area Monday morning, mainly after 5 am, and gradually exit our area after 2 pm. Severe weather is not expected with this first round of storms, but heavy rainfall is possible. The early evening is where things get a little tricky. There is a conditional risk for severe storms in the evening, but it all depends on if storms can develop. All of the necessary ingredients for severe storms are there, but if storms are unable to fire then we’ll stay dry through the remainder of the evening. However, if storms are able to develop, they will become severe very quickly with large hail, damaging winds, and heavy rainfall the main concerns. Timing, should storms develop, would be from 5 pm until 10 pm and impact areas mainly along and south of I-90. Overall, are areas should pick up anywhere from 0.50″ to 1″+ of much-needed rain. High temperatures today will be in the low to mid-80s with breezy southwest winds at 10-15 mph.

Severe weather risk (KTTC)

Overnight, temperatures will remain warm in the low 70s with calm southwest winds. Cloud cover will gradually clear throughout the night as well.

Rainfall forecast (KTTC)

Most of Tuesday will be dry with partly sunny skies before isolated to scattered showers and storms move through during the late afternoon and evening. A few storms could become strong to severe with hail and wind being the main concerns. Warm and humid conditions are expected throughout the day with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be light out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Another round of scattered showers and storms is possible Wednesday with temperatures in the upper 70s. Winds will be light out of the east at 5-10 mph.

A few isolated showers and storms are possible Thursday with highs in the low 80s with more clouds than sun.

Drier and less active conditions return for Friday and the weekend with temperatures in the low 80s and mostly to partly sunny skies.

7-Day Forecast (KTTC)

