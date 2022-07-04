Rochester July 4th festivities kicks off today

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The city of Rochester’s 4th of July celebrations kick off Monday afternoon at Soldiers Field Memorial Park.

The festivities start at 4 p.m.

There will be a variety of food trucks and live music, ranging from a DJ to a Prince tribute band.

The event is free and open to the public. City officials said people are welcome to bring lawn chairs, blankets and coolers.

Fireworks will go off at 10 p.m.

People who attend are encouraged to plan ahead, as there is construction in the area of 2nd Avenue SW. Particularly near the intersection of 2nd Avenue and 4thStreet SW which remains closed.

There will be numerous parking lots and parking ramps open for people to park.

For a list of places to park, and more information on the event, click here.

