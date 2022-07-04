Advertisement

Rochester July 4th festivities kicks off today

Fourth of July.
Fourth of July.(MGN)
By Megan Zemple
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The city of Rochester’s 4th of July celebrations kick off Monday afternoon at Soldiers Field Memorial Park.

The festivities start at 4 p.m.

There will be a variety of food trucks and live music, ranging from a DJ to a Prince tribute band.

The event is free and open to the public. City officials said people are welcome to bring lawn chairs, blankets and coolers.

Fireworks will go off at 10 p.m.

People who attend are encouraged to plan ahead, as there is construction in the area of 2nd Avenue SW. Particularly near the intersection of 2nd Avenue and 4thStreet SW which remains closed.

There will be numerous parking lots and parking ramps open for people to park.

For a list of places to park, and more information on the event, click here.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota State Seal and Capitol.
New laws now in effect in Minnesota
Police recovered the body of a missing mother and a child Saturday morning after the bodies of...
Bodies of 3 missing kids, woman found in Minnesota lake
Northwest Rochester
MNDOT announces indefinite closure of intersections across Highway 14, frustrating residents
Missing 6-year-old, Elle Ragin. State authorities say she is 3'6" with brown curly hair and...
Police search for girl after mother found dead
Flames from home in Byron.
Firefighters respond to house fire in Byron

Latest News

Rochester Night Market returns to downtown for its second year.
Night Market returns to downtown Rochester
New Zumbrota Book Store
New book store opens in Zumbrota
Minnesota State Seal and Capitol.
New laws now in effect in Minnesota
The bird flu outbreak that led to the deaths of millions of chickens and turkeys in the U.S. in...
Farmers able to sell poultry again after three month ban