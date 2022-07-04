Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after Cerro Gordo County crash

VENTURA, Iowa (KTTC) – Authorities are investigating after a motorcycle accident in Cerro Gordo County.

It happened just after 4:30 p.m. Saturday near 170th Street, east of Cardinal Avenue in Ventura. The scene is about 13 miles southwest of Clear Lake.

Cerro Gordo County Motorcycle Crash (KTTC)

According to the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office, Robert Summers, 31, of Belmond, was driving west when he went off the road into a ditch.

He was thrown from his bike.

Summers was airlifted to Mercy One Hospital in Mascon City, deputies said.

The extent of his injuries are unknown.

