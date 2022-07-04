Hot and humid Tuesday with isolated storm chances

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Showers and thunderstorms rolled through the area Monday morning bringing some needed rainfall to SE Minnesota and NE Iowa.

Local Rainfall Amounts (KTTC)

Most areas were able to pick up over three to four-tenths of an inch of rain Monday morning and afternoon. Here at the studio, our rain gauge read 0.70″. I did receive a report from Zumbrota of 0.50″.

Firework forecast (KTTC)

The best news I can bring today is dry conditions for fireworks tonight in Rochester. Temperatures will be in the middle 70s with partly cloudy skies. It will be humid with dew points in the middle and upper 60s. Winds will be out of the south around 5-15 mph.

Heat advisory (KTTC)

Hot and humid temperatures will return Tuesday. A Heat Advisory will be in effect from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m. for most of NE Iowa. Heat index values could reach near 100-105° through the afternoon.

Hour heat index forecast (KTTC)

Heat index values in Rochester Tuesday afternoon will sit around 90-95° with air temperatures in the upper 80s. The 100-105° heat index values will stay to the south of I-90 through the afternoon.

Severe weather Tuesday (KTTC)

Along with the heat and humidity, we’re tracking a chance of strong to severe thunderstorms Tuesday evening. The primary threat of strong storms will be along and to the south of I-90. We’re mainly concerned about areas in NE Iowa for Tuesday afternoon and evening. Overall storm coverage does not appear to be widespread at this time. Current model guidance is keeping storms isolated to scattered through the afternoon and evening. Right now, the severe threat is low in Rochester. We’re still keeping an eye on the possibility of a couple of stronger cells in Rochester late Tuesday evening.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

High temperatures will be in the middle and lower 80s through the upcoming weekend. Rain chances remain in the forecast Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Right now, dry weather is expected Friday through next Monday. Have a great week!

Nick

