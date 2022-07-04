The Fruit Truck brings cherries and pecans to Rochester, says peaches are on the way

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – On Sunday, The Fruit Truck came to Rochester with its latest batch of fresh produce: cherries from Washington and pecans from Georgia.

“These cherries come from Wenatchee, Washington, from a small family orchard and they are are hand picked and hand packed,” said The Fruit Truck Founder Irina Kleinsasser.

Kleinsasser said a supply chain issue related to weather led to a delay in the truck’s fan favorite peaches, but should have them next time it returns to the Med City.

“We will be bringing more peaches in about two weeks. Georgia had a little bit of frost in March and then they were hit by hail,” Kleinsasser said.

It’s the group’s ninth year coming to Rochester.

