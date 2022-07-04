Advertisement

Firefighters respond to house fire in Byron

By Stevan Stojanovic
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 1:48 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) – Firefighters from Kasson and Byron responded to an overnight house fire.

It happened just after midnight in the 800 Block of Third Street Northeast.

Flames from home in Byron.
Flames from home in Byron.(KTTC)
Flames from house in Byron.
Flames from house in Byron.(KTTC)

Byron Fire-Rescue, Kasson Fire-Rescue, Mayo Ambulance and the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office were on scene.

Sheriff’s Deputies at the scene said the Red Cross was coming to help.

Everyone and two animals, a dog and a bearded dragon, made it out safe.

No one was injured.

