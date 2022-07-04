Firefighters respond to house fire in Byron

BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) – Firefighters from Kasson and Byron responded to an overnight house fire.

It happened just after midnight in the 800 Block of Third Street Northeast.

Flames from home in Byron. (KTTC)

Flames from house in Byron. (KTTC)

Byron Fire-Rescue, Kasson Fire-Rescue, Mayo Ambulance and the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office were on scene.

Sheriff’s Deputies at the scene said the Red Cross was coming to help.

Everyone and two animals, a dog and a bearded dragon, made it out safe.

No one was injured.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.