Advertisement

Antique vampire-slaying kit sparks bidding war

An antique vampire-slaying kit sparked an international bidding war. (Credit: Hansons Auctioneers and Valuers LTD. via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - There is an eerie auction for some gothic goods.

An antique vampire-slaying kit has sold in the United Kingdom for almost $16,000. That is more than six times the asking price.

The 19th century box has everything you would need to ward off vampires including crucifixes, holy water, a wooden stake and more.

The auction house says the kit once belonged to Lord William Hailey, a British aristocrat with a place in the House of Lords.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota State Seal and Capitol.
New laws now in effect in Minnesota
Police recovered the body of a missing mother and a child Saturday morning after the bodies of...
Bodies of 3 missing kids, woman found in Minnesota lake
Northwest Rochester
MNDOT announces indefinite closure of intersections across Highway 14, frustrating residents
Missing 6-year-old, Elle Ragin. State authorities say she is 3'6" with brown curly hair and...
Police search for girl after mother found dead
Flames from home in Byron.
Firefighters respond to house fire in Byron

Latest News

Oak Island Water Rescue received more than half a dozen water rescue calls Sunday afternoon.
Man drowns visiting North Carolina beach on July 4th holiday weekend
This image released on Sunday, July 3, 2022, by the Italian National Alpine and Cave Rescue...
Rain hampers search for missing in Italian glacier avalanche
Some people say women's health data can be surveiled since the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
Online health data could be used to prosecute abortion, experts say
Pool Generic
18-month-old revived after being found unresponsive in swimming pool
Some people say women's health data can be surveiled since the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
Online health data could be used to monitor pregnancies