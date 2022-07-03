Advertisement

Scattered storms expected Fourth of July

By Sarah Gannon
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We enjoyed some beautiful weather for the middle part of our Fourth of July holiday weekend. Tonight, conditions remain quiet with partly cloudy skies. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-60s with light southeast winds at 5-10 mph.

Severe threat Monday
Severe threat Monday(KTTC)

Showers and storms are looking likely for the holiday on Monday, with the main round of wet weather in the morning and a more conditional round in the evening. Scattered to widespread showers and storms are expected to move through southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa in the morning, arriving from the west after 5 am. Storms look to approach Rochester by 7 am and exit across the river after 1 pm. While the threat of severe weather looks low for the morning hours, a few storms could be on the strong side. Heavy rainfall is the main concern with this first round of storms. We should manage to dry out for a few hours in the afternoon, but depending on whether or not the atmosphere is able to recover or not, we could see a conditional risk for severe storms in the evening. Should a second round of storms develop, the best timing is after 6 pm with damaging wind, large hail, and heavy rainfall as the main hazards. There are still a lot of unknowns about the evening round of storms, and given it is a holiday with lots of outdoor activities and events, make sure to stay weather aware and have several ways to receive alerts. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Rainfall forecast
Rainfall forecast(KTTC)

Mainly dry and sunny skies are on tap for Tuesday with highs in the mid-80s with light northwest winds at 5-10 mph. Isolated to scattered showers and storms are possible after 6 pm Tuesday.

Additional scattered showers and storms are possible Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s and light winds. A few lingering showers and storms are possible Thursday morning before conditions dry out later in the day. Afternoon highs will be in the low 80s with partly sunny skies.

A break in the rain arrives for the start of the weekend on Friday and Saturday with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s.

Sarah's 7-Day forecast
Sarah's 7-Day forecast(KTTC)

