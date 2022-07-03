Advertisement

Night Market returns to downtown Rochester

By Ashley Walker
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Night Market returns every other Saturday to downtown Rochester.

For the second year in a row, the community is invited to purchase and try Asian Cuisine by local vendors.

The event closely resembles the night markets of Asia, where, every evening around sunset, venders gather in popular spots to sell food, clothing.

This year, the market switched to smaller, more frequent events in order to allow the BIPOC vendors to build a more successful and sustainable relationship with their customers.

“I think it does a pretty good job of representing a lot of different diverse backgrounds,” said Amy Krause, a vendor at the Night Market and owner of A. Krause Studio. “It definitely has the Asian market style, but also being open. Yeah, just come and experience a slice of different culture.”

The Night Market will happen every other Saturday night from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Riverfront Building, ending on September 10.

