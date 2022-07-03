New Mexican string band performs in Rochester’s Central Park

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – With the help of Rochester Civic Music, dozens came to an hour long concert in Central Park by “Lone Pinon.”

“Lone Pinon’s” music is characterized as an orquesta tipica, which celebrates the diversity and culture in New Mexico. This is the group’s second performance gig outside in the Midwest.

“This is kind of the newest reincarnation of the group,” said band member Santiago Romero. “Since the shutdown, things have been lightly picking up in the way of music festivals and things like that, so this is just the second trip I believe since the pandemic and the shutdowns, so we’re just starting to get back out there.”

The band was able to perform in Central Park Sunday thanks to state funding called Minnesota State Arts Board Operating Support Grant.

