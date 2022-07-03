Advertisement

Minneapolis police budget expands post Floyd death

(None)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The Minneapolis Police Department’s budget has expanded despite calls to reduce funding for law enforcement in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

The Star Tribune reports that the department currently has a $196 million budget, up about $3 million from the beginning of 2020. Floyd, a Black man, died that May after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into his neck for almost nine minutes. The incident prompted nationwide protests with rallying cries of “defund the police.”

Part of the department’s budget increase is attributable to federal COVID-19 relief aid. Costs also have risen and even though the agency has lost about 260 officers city officials still budget for an average of 756 to 750 officers.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota State Seal and Capitol.
New laws now in effect in Minnesota
Northwest Rochester
MNDOT announces indefinite closure of intersections across Highway 14, frustrating residents
Police recovered the body of a missing mother and a child Saturday morning after the bodies of...
Bodies of 3 missing kids, woman found in Minnesota lake
The area where the reported shooting occurred at the Gates of Rochester Apartments.
Police investigating overnight shooting in NW Rochester
Multiple emergency crews respond to two-car crash in Rochester
Eyota man arrested, charged in NW Rochester crash

Latest News

Graham Arena
20th annual culture day for Collo-Americans held in Rochester
Central Park
New Mexican string band performs in Rochester’s Central Park
Missing 6-year-old, Elle Ragin. State authorities say she is 3'6" with brown curly hair and...
Police search for girl after mother found dead
20th annual culture day for Collo Americans held in Rochester