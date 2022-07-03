Advertisement

20th annual culture day for Collo-Americans held in Rochester

By Noah Caplan
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Shilluk (Collo) are a group of people that originated in south Sudan, and many of them have moved all across the United States and Canada. On Sunday, they had their 20th annual celebration of culture at Rochester’s Graham Arena.

“We come today in Rochester, Minnesota, because every year, we celebrate and just teach our children our heritage and culture,” said Pashodo Community Mutual Assistance Association (PCMAA) President William Ator.

Members of the Collo community came to Rochester from all over the country Sunday, dressed in their cultural outfits to dance, eat and educate their youth on their culture and customs.

“The Collo community was founded in 1999 and most of the members come to the USA as refugees,” Ator said.

The PCMAA is a nonprofit dedicated to serving the Collo community in the USA and Canada.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota State Seal and Capitol.
New laws now in effect in Minnesota
Northwest Rochester
MNDOT announces indefinite closure of intersections across Highway 14, frustrating residents
Police recovered the body of a missing mother and a child Saturday morning after the bodies of...
Bodies of 3 missing kids, woman found in Minnesota lake
The area where the reported shooting occurred at the Gates of Rochester Apartments.
Police investigating overnight shooting in NW Rochester
Multiple emergency crews respond to two-car crash in Rochester
Eyota man arrested, charged in NW Rochester crash

Latest News

Minneapolis police budget expands post Floyd death
Central Park
New Mexican string band performs in Rochester’s Central Park
Missing 6-year-old, Elle Ragin. State authorities say she is 3'6" with brown curly hair and...
Police search for girl after mother found dead
20th annual culture day for Collo Americans held in Rochester