20th annual culture day for Collo-Americans held in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Shilluk (Collo) are a group of people that originated in south Sudan, and many of them have moved all across the United States and Canada. On Sunday, they had their 20th annual celebration of culture at Rochester’s Graham Arena.

“We come today in Rochester, Minnesota, because every year, we celebrate and just teach our children our heritage and culture,” said Pashodo Community Mutual Assistance Association (PCMAA) President William Ator.

Members of the Collo community came to Rochester from all over the country Sunday, dressed in their cultural outfits to dance, eat and educate their youth on their culture and customs.

“The Collo community was founded in 1999 and most of the members come to the USA as refugees,” Ator said.

The PCMAA is a nonprofit dedicated to serving the Collo community in the USA and Canada.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.