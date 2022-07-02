Advertisement

Showing support to veterans during 4th of July

The exhibit, titled “From War to Words – A visual Voices Portrait Series by Jason Myers,” is a...
The exhibit, titled “From War to Words – A visual Voices Portrait Series by Jason Myers,” is a partnership with CreatiVets. The 22-piece collection consists of 11 portraits of wounded veterans accompanied by 11 graphic representations of the songs written by the featured veterans.(Storyblocks)
By Darian Leddy
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – While 4th of July is a time to honor and celebrate our country, the holiday can be difficult for our service men and women who have been diagnosed with PTSD.

Experts say there are a variety reactions vets could display while hearing fireworks or seeing the explosions.

However the most common reaction is going into what is called fight or flight mode.

Some veterans may become uneasy or antsy, because intense negative memories from their service may be resurfacing. Many feel the urge to spring into action either taking a defensive position or trying to seek shelter.

So how can we support these vets?

Psychologists say first to not assume just because someone served in the military doesn’t necessarily mean they struggle with PTSD.

However, if you do notice a vet looking agitated during a firework show, try to start a normal conversation with them.

“Just bring in a very normal conversation about it. It’s a beautiful day, there’s nice fireworks. Whatever gets that individuals out of that mindset. Kind of distract them in some respects,” law enforcement psychologist Dr. Steve Norton said.

If someone is having a more intense reaction, you may want to step inside with them away from the show to cool off for a bit.

But one thing we can do to show our support and appreciation for those who have served or who are currently serving is to thank them for their service.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota State Seal and Capitol.
New laws now in effect in Minnesota
Northwest Rochester
MNDOT announces indefinite closure of intersections across Highway 14, frustrating residents
Multiple emergency crews respond to two-car crash in Rochester
Eyota man arrested, charged in NW Rochester crash
The area where the reported shooting occurred at the Gates of Rochester Apartments.
Police investigating overnight shooting in NW Rochester
Home Depot Robbery
Rochester Police investigating robbery at Home Depot

Latest News

Fireworks
Rochester Fire Department firework safety tips
A passenger jet streaks toward a landing at Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Va, Thursday...
Holiday getaway pushes US airport traffic to pandemic high
FILE - Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo, third from left, stands during a news...
Uvalde schools’ police chief resigns from City Council
Police recovered the body of a missing mother and a child Saturday morning after the bodies of...
Bodies of 3 missing kids, woman found in Minnesota lake