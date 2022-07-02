Showing support to veterans during 4th of July

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – While 4th of July is a time to honor and celebrate our country, the holiday can be difficult for our service men and women who have been diagnosed with PTSD.

Experts say there are a variety reactions vets could display while hearing fireworks or seeing the explosions.

However the most common reaction is going into what is called fight or flight mode.

Some veterans may become uneasy or antsy, because intense negative memories from their service may be resurfacing. Many feel the urge to spring into action either taking a defensive position or trying to seek shelter.

So how can we support these vets?

Psychologists say first to not assume just because someone served in the military doesn’t necessarily mean they struggle with PTSD.

However, if you do notice a vet looking agitated during a firework show, try to start a normal conversation with them.

“Just bring in a very normal conversation about it. It’s a beautiful day, there’s nice fireworks. Whatever gets that individuals out of that mindset. Kind of distract them in some respects,” law enforcement psychologist Dr. Steve Norton said.

If someone is having a more intense reaction, you may want to step inside with them away from the show to cool off for a bit.

But one thing we can do to show our support and appreciation for those who have served or who are currently serving is to thank them for their service.

