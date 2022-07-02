Rochester Fire Department firework safety tips

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – As many of us are lighting off fireworks to celebrate the fourth of July, it’s important to keep in mind some tips on how to stay safe during the fun.

In the last ten years, there have been more than 650 firework-related injuries in the state.

Rochester Fire Department (RFD) wants to remind the public that any firework that leaves the ground or explodes is illegal in Minnesota.

RFD says there are several tips you can follow to avoid getting hurt.

You should never point fireworks at anyone or let children use them unsupervised, always keep fireworks well away from buildings and trees and always keep a bucket of water nearby to soak used fireworks or “duds” that fail to ignite.

RFD says the fourth of July is typically a busy day for the firefighters.

“It’s not uncommon for us around the 4th of July to respond to structure fires or vegetation fires like in the grass or bushes or brush that are started by fireworks, and usually those are the types that are leaving the ground or explode or just aren’t being used in the proper manner,” RFD Brett Knapp said.

Minnesota averages 75 hospital visits each year due to fireworks injuries. Almost half these injuries happen to children. Common injuries include burns and permanent damage to hands and face.

