New book store opens in Zumbrota

ZUMBROTA, Minn. (KTTC) – Zumbrota Literary Society is the name of the new used book store in the city.

On Friday, community members attended the store’s grand opening.

“Because who doesn’t love a new book?” said Connie Hawley, a customer.

The bookstore is located in the Carnegie Library Building.

“We’ve worked hard to get here. So, we’re celebrating books and being here in Zumbrota,” said Andy Smith, co-owner.

Andy and his wife Anna own the store.

Andy said the store name, Zumbrota Literary Society comes from a group of literature lovers from decades ago.

“That’s actually the name of the club that used to meet in Zumbrota back in 1907. They would purchase books back when they were really expensive for common people to get. And they would share them and read them and then eventually they got this little collection that they wanted to turn into a local library. So, they petitioned Andrew Carnegie to build this building, this library here in 1917,” Andy said.

The store is the only used book store in Zumbrota, and some customers like the idea of reading something that once belonged to others.

“I just got goosebumps thinking about it. I love reading someone else’s read. That has been used because you know that they’ve flipped through it they’ve thumbed through and it’s got the broken back. You know that someone got into that book,” said Barbara Pfeifer, a customer.

The owners said it’s about diving into the pages that are locally loved.

“A lot of these books are donated locally. These are not only books that people have read but also people here in this community have read and loved,” Andy said.

He said customers that bring in five or more books for the store to sell, the customer will then a coupon for 20 percent off a purchase.

Overall, the owners want their store to become a go-to spot in Zumbrota.

“We’re not just a retail store. It really turns into this community space where people come in and talk to us about what they’re reading and ask us what we’re reading and we absolutely love that,” Andy said.

The owners also own Garden Party Books and Gray Duck Theater & Coffeehouse in Rochester.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.