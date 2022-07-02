Advertisement

‘The heat was so intense’: Mother, daughter survive house fire together

Mother and daughter survive a house fire that was sparked by a heating blanket. (Source: WJLA, THERESA HERNDON, CNN)
By Jay Korff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HERNDON, Va. (WJLA) - A Virginia mother and daughter are grateful to be alive. They survived a house fire that could have claimed their lives.

Betty Werner and her daughter, Theresa Werner, said an electric blanket was the cause of last month’s fire.

“I woke up and I was real hot,” Betty Werner said.

Betty Werner’s electric blanket was ablaze.

“There were flames, but they were very small,” Theresa Werner said.

She tried to stamp out the fire with some clothing. When that didn’t work, Theresa Werner tossed a bowl of water on the blanket, which erupted in steam and flames, leaving her with second-degree burns on her face and hands.

“The hands have hurt the most,” Theresa Werner said. “The heat was so intense.”

The fire spread and damaged the family home and repairs are needed, but the mother-daughter tandem said they are glad to be alive.

“You just have to remind yourself that we walked out,” Theresa Werner said.

Betty Werner said she is thankful her daughter was there with her the night of the fire.

Copyright 2022 WJLA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

