Advertisement

Family loses home in fire amid tornado rebuild: ‘Don’t know if we can do it again’

Kentucky family loses home for a second time, first in a tornado and now in a fire. (Source: WPSD, JANSSEN LINDSEY, CNN)
By Jasmine Youngblood
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WPSD) - A Kentucky family is looking at another tough decision after losing their home in a tornado and now in a fire over the last few months.

The Lindsey family has been working on rebuilding their home for the last seven months after a tornado destroyed it on Dec. 10, 2021.

Janssen Lindsey said they had put countless hours into getting their new home ready but losing it for the second time is difficult for them to process.

“My insides feel like they’ve been ripped apart. This was our home. I don’t know if we can do it again,” she said.

The investigation into the cause of the fire remains ongoing, but the home suffered significant damage.

“I had a house plan that I’ve wanted since the tornado, but other than that, I don’t know. It may just be easier to buy something,” Janssen Lindsey said.

Through everything, Janssen Lindsey says she is hopeful for the future.

The family is leaning on one another and their faith to help keep them afloat.

“It’s hard to hold your head up, but you gotta put one foot in front of the other and move forward,” Janssen Lindsey said.

Copyright 2022 WPSD CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota State Seal and Capitol.
New laws now in effect in Minnesota
Northwest Rochester
MNDOT announces indefinite closure of intersections across Highway 14, frustrating residents
Multiple emergency crews respond to two-car crash in Rochester
Eyota man arrested, charged in NW Rochester crash
The area where the reported shooting occurred at the Gates of Rochester Apartments.
Police investigating overnight shooting in NW Rochester
Home Depot Robbery
Rochester Police investigating robbery at Home Depot

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - An order by a Houston judge earlier this week had reassured some clinics they...
Texas clinics halt abortions after state high court ruling
FILE - Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo, third from left, stands during a news...
Uvalde schools’ police chief resigns from City Council
Police said a boy died after falling from the 29th floor of a New York City apartment.
3-year-old boy dies after fall from 29th floor NYC apartment
Police recovered the body of a missing mother and a child Saturday morning after the bodies of...
Bodies of 3 missing kids, woman found in Minnesota lake
The Jefferson Police Department reports an investigation of the Lankford Funeral Home and...
Investigators: Dozens of decomposed bodies found at funeral home