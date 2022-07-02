Dry and sunny Sunday; Scattered storms expected Fourth of July

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms rolled through earlier in the day, conditions will dry out for the evening. Tonight, a few clouds will remain with temperatures in the low 60s. A few spotty showers are possible overnight, but the majority of us will stay dry. Winds will be calm out of the southeast.

Holiday weekend planner (KTTC)

Mainly dry and sunny conditions are on tap for Sunday with highs in the low 80s and dew points in the low to mid-60s.

Scattered showers and storms return to the area for the Fourth of July on Monday with highs in the mid-80s. Storms are expected to move in during the midday and last through part of the overnight. Heavy rainfall will be a concern with any storms that move through the area Monday afternoon and evening.

Upcoming rain chances (KTTC)

Another chance for scattered showers and storms is possible Tuesday afternoon with highs in the mid-80s.

Isolated showers and storms look to linger into Wednesday morning with drier conditions moving in for the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s.

A quieter weather pattern settles in for the late week with seasonal temperatures in the low 80s and partly sunny skies.

Sarah's 7-Day Forecast (KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.