Advertisement

Cuteness: Zoo welcomes baby porcupine to family

A Massachusetts zoo welcomes a baby porcupine. (Source: Zoo New England)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Massachusetts zoo has welcomed a baby porcupine.

Stone Zoo says the baby, believed to be male, came in at just one pound but is gaining weight and appears healthy.

The new family addition is the third porcupette for 9-year-old mom Prickles and 10-year-old dad Shadow.

Prehensile-tailed porcupines are born with soft quills that harden over time.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota State Seal and Capitol.
New laws now in effect in Minnesota
Northwest Rochester
MNDOT announces indefinite closure of intersections across Highway 14, frustrating residents
Multiple emergency crews respond to two-car crash in Rochester
Eyota man arrested, charged in NW Rochester crash
The area where the reported shooting occurred at the Gates of Rochester Apartments.
Police investigating overnight shooting in NW Rochester
Home Depot Robbery
Rochester Police investigating robbery at Home Depot

Latest News

People leave the port by boat to return their communities amid the arrival of Tropical Storm...
Tropical Storm Colin threatens a wet weekend for Carolinas
Mother and daughter survive a house fire that was sparked by a heating blanket.
Mother and daughter survive a house
Police are searching for a missing mother and child after the bodies of 2 other children were...
Bodies of 2 of 3 missing kids found in Minnesota lake
A Massachusetts zoo welcomes a baby porcupine. (Source: Zoo New England)
Zoo welcomes a baby porcupine