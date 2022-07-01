Your fireworks forecast
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Fireworks displays begin as early as Friday night and go through Monday, July 4.
Taking a look at the weather for these fireworks displays, Saturday night at 10 p.m. the temperature will be in the upper-60s with south-easterly winds and isolated showers in the vicinity. Sunday at 10 p.m. the temperature will be in the mid-70s with southerly winds at 8-miles-per-hour. A few sprinkles outside are possible.
On the Fourth at 10 p.m. temperatures will be in the mid-70s and calm winds, scattered showers are expected along with mostly cloudy skies.
Here is a break down of our areas displays:
Friday, July 1:
Deer Creek Speedway at dusk
Sunday, July 3:
Treasure Island Resort and Casino at dusk
City of Dover at dusk
Monday, July 4:
City of Blooming Prairie
City of Austin
City of Owatonna
City of Stewartville
Lake City
City of Albert Lea
City of Cannon Falls
City of Red Wing
City of St. Charles
City of Wabasha
City of Mankato
City of Rochester
The majority of these displays start at dusk.
