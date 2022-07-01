Advertisement

Your fireworks forecast

By KTTC Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Fireworks displays begin as early as Friday night and go through Monday, July 4.

Taking a look at the weather for these fireworks displays, Saturday night at 10 p.m. the temperature will be in the upper-60s with south-easterly winds and isolated showers in the vicinity. Sunday at 10 p.m. the temperature will be in the mid-70s with southerly winds at 8-miles-per-hour. A few sprinkles outside are possible.

On the Fourth at 10 p.m. temperatures will be in the mid-70s and calm winds, scattered showers are expected along with mostly cloudy skies.

Here is a break down of our areas displays:

Friday, July 1:

Deer Creek Speedway at dusk

Sunday, July 3:

Treasure Island Resort and Casino at dusk

City of Dover at dusk

Monday, July 4:

City of Blooming Prairie

City of Austin

City of Owatonna

City of Stewartville

Lake City

City of Albert Lea

City of Cannon Falls

City of Red Wing

City of St. Charles

City of Wabasha

City of Mankato

City of Rochester

The majority of these displays start at dusk.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

