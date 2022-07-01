Rochester Downtown Alliance works to clean up Zumbro River

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Downtown Alliance worked Friday to clean up the Zumbro River in downtown Rochester.

RDA Clean and Safe Ambassadors, along with other RDA staff cleaned up trash along the river banks and in the river.

Last year, RDA said staff found money, ID cards and many golf balls in the river, and collected 20 bags of trash.

“We’re absolutely making an impact,” RDA Executive Dir. Holly Masek said. “Even if you can’t immediately see what’s under the surface, this is a natural resource. It’s really important that we keep it clean. It’s about giving back to the community, and drawing attention to this asset downtown.”

RDA hopes that cleaning the river will inspire the community to be good stewards of the river.

The city of Rochester, and Litter Bit Better also collaborated with RDA on the project.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.