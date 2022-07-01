Police respond to report of shots fired overnight

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Police responded to a report of shots fired overnight in the northwest part of town.

It happened around 10:20 p.m. Thursday at the Gates of Rochester Apartments in the 2000 block of 41st Street Northwest.

Police said they received a report of shots fired at a vehicle. When officers arrived they didn’t find evidence of a shooting.

Some witnesses said they heard shots, while some said they didn’t, according to police.

Police haven’t found the vehicle or reported shooter and say there is no threat to the public.

There were no reported injuries.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.