Police respond to report of shots fired overnight

The area where the reported shooting occurred at the Gates of Rochester Apartments.
The area where the reported shooting occurred at the Gates of Rochester Apartments.
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 12:15 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Police responded to a report of shots fired overnight in the northwest part of town.

It happened around 10:20 p.m. Thursday at the Gates of Rochester Apartments in the 2000 block of 41st Street Northwest.

Police said they received a report of shots fired at a vehicle. When officers arrived they didn’t find evidence of a shooting.

Some witnesses said they heard shots, while some said they didn’t, according to police.

Police haven’t found the vehicle or reported shooter and say there is no threat to the public.

There were no reported injuries.

