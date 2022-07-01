Advertisement

Police respond to crash in northwest Rochester

By Kamie Roesler
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The northbound lane of Bandel Road was blocked off for a two-car crash Thursday night.

Multiple emergency agencies responded.

The KTTC crew at the scene saw two cars with damage, two Mayo ambulances left the scene. Rochester Police handcuffed a male and put him in a squad car.

As of 8 p.m., the cars were towed, and the scene was cleared.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

