Police respond to crash in northwest Rochester
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The northbound lane of Bandel Road was blocked off for a two-car crash Thursday night.
Multiple emergency agencies responded.
The KTTC crew at the scene saw two cars with damage, two Mayo ambulances left the scene. Rochester Police handcuffed a male and put him in a squad car.
As of 8 p.m., the cars were towed, and the scene was cleared.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
