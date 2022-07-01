Peacock dropping ‘Field of Dreams’ TV series; shopping it to other outlets

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Peacock has pulled the plug on a TV series inspired by the 1989 classic “Field of Dreams.” The limited series was set to be filmed in Iowa.

However, the dream isn’t completely dead yet.

Variety reports Universal Television is shopping the project to other outlets.

The project was supposed to be a prequel to the movie. It was scheduled to begin filming this summer.

Peacock did not give a reason why the series was scrapped.

Meanwhile, Iowa recently awarded $6 million to the project.

In light of the series being dropped, the governor’s office said those funds are not obligated or expended.

