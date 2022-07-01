Advertisement

Par for the Course - Maple Valley Golf and Country Club

Our crew took on the Par 5 15th hole.
By Mark Poulose
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 12:10 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Home Depot Robbery
Rochester Police investigating robbery at Home Depot
Multiple emergency crews respond to two-car crash in Rochester
Police respond to crash in northwest Rochester
Abby Fick
KIDS WITH COURAGE: Abby Fick
Northwest Rochester
MNDOT announces indefinite closure of intersections across Highway 14, frustrating residents
Island Lake Inn
Sheriff: Driver fell asleep at wheel just before crashing through Island Lake Inn

Latest News

Former Austin Packer to Play in NBA Summer League
Former Austin Packer to Play in NBA Summer League
Local Sports 6-26
Local Sports 6-26
Local Sports 6-26
Local Sports 6-26
Century 4x100 Relay Team Shines on National Stage
Century 4x100 Girls Relay Team Shines on National Stage