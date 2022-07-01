Advertisement

Ohio mother arrested after kids found padlocked in apartment

Nicole Jones, 29, was charged with two counts of child endangerment after her kids were found padlocked inside an apartment.
By Kim Schupp, Chris Riva and Gray News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NORWOOD, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - A mother was arrested after her children were found padlocked inside an apartment, according to court documents.

The documents state a caseworker went to the home for an unannounced visit.

Upon arrival, she saw a padlock on the outside of the door and heard children inside.

“I knocked on the door and noises stopped. After knocking again, the kids asked, ‘Who is it?’ and I stated ‘Children’s Services,’” the caseworker said in a statement.

She then asked the children if their mother was home and got no response.

The caseworker proceeded to call her supervisor and the police.

Nicole Jones, 29, was charged with two counts of child endangerment.

Tamara Cook, who lives next door to Jones, said she knew the children well and even offered to help.

Cook said she does not know the details behind the charges but did say she thinks there is more to the story.

“She’s got a padlock on the door, too, because the door doesn’t close,” Cook said. “I know that she’s asked the landlord to fix the door, and apparently, that hasn’t been done yet.”

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

