Advertisement

New York officials rule against bitcoin-mining power plant

FILE - A brief patch of early morning sunlight brightens the landscape around the Greenidge...
FILE - A brief patch of early morning sunlight brightens the landscape around the Greenidge Generation power plant, Oct. 15, 2021, in Dresden, N.Y. State officials on Thursday, June, 30, 2022, denied air permit renewals to a bitcoin-mining power plant in Finger Lakes that environmentalists called a threat to New York's climate goals.(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 2:03 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York has denied required air permit renewals to a bitcoin-mining power plant on the grounds that it was a threat to the state’s climate goals.

The permitting decision was another example of New York putting the brakes on a cryptocurrency bonanza that has alarmed environmentalists.

The state’s permitting decision involved Greenidge Generation, a power plant that had once been shut down, but was converted from to natural gas several years ago and began bitcoin mining in earnest in 2020.

A majority of the electricity produced by the plant is now used to run more than 15,000 computer servers.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Home Depot Robbery
Rochester Police investigating robbery at Home Depot
Multiple emergency crews respond to two-car crash in Rochester
Police respond to crash in northwest Rochester
Abby Fick
KIDS WITH COURAGE: Abby Fick
Northwest Rochester
MNDOT announces indefinite closure of intersections across Highway 14, frustrating residents
Island Lake Inn
Sheriff: Driver fell asleep at wheel just before crashing through Island Lake Inn

Latest News

“Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase
“Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase
Flags affirming LGBTQ identity dress the fencing surrounding the Stonewall National Monument,...
Same-sex couples updating legal status after abortion ruling
FILE PHOTO - A spokesman for the Odesa regional government says another 30 people have been...
Russian missiles kill at least 19 in Ukraine’s Odesa region
FILE - Lights illuminate a coal mine at twilight, Jan. 13, 2022, in Kemmerer, Wyo. With the...
Court leaves dwindling paths for Biden’s climate mission
On Thursday, the driver charged in the deadly incident appeared before a judge.
Human smuggling concerns mount amid migrant deaths