New laws now in effect in Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – July 1, is the start of some changes in Minnesota.

Multiple new laws are now in effect to help address issues and alleviate problems facing Minnesotans.

Funding for ALS research and Support

$25 million will help fund ALS research and support for caregivers.

ALS meaning amyotrophic lateral sclerosis is also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, which is a neurodegenerative disorder.

According to the ALS Association, every 90 minutes someone is diagnosed with the disease.

Creates an Office of the Foster Youth Ombudsperson

One law creates an office for a foster youth ombudsperson.

This role provides support and advocacy for children in the foster care system.

“My experience growing up in the foster care system was nothing less than a horror movie,” said Nashauna Johnson Lenior

Lenior is a community advocate and youth mentor in Rochester.

“One of my foster parents left us in a basement,” she said. “We lived in unlivable conditions. The toilets didn’t work. And often times our social workers didn’t have an open place to send us.”

Lenior is working to be a guardian ad litem which is someone who advocates for the welfare of a child during a court case.

She believes this new law that targets helping children in foster care, can be beneficial.

“I’m happy that somebody is choosing to do something about it but in order for it to be beneficial to youth that are in foster care, there has to be people at that table with lived experiences to be able to help these children through difficult times,” Lenior said.

Allows THC in food and drinks

Another law legalizes an amount of recreational marijuana in products.

“So, we hope that it gives us a greater outcome. You know we’re very excited,” said Andrea Fregoso, the general manager of CBD Centers in Rochester.

Under the new law, people 21 and older can buy edibles and beverages that contain up to five milligrams of THC per serving and 50 milligrams per package.

CBD Centers said it’s being mindful of how it’ll approach the new law.

“We want people to be a little more open-minded into CBD. Not just CBD but CBD mixed with THC,” Fregoso said

Under the law, new THC products must be derived from legally certified hemp.

Industry experts say five milligrams will produce the same effect whether it’s derived from hemp or marijuana.

