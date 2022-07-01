Minnesota State Patrol increasing patrol for month of July; cracking down on speed violations

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – If you’re hitting the road for the holiday weekend, you may notice some extra officers and troopers on our state highways.

It’s part of a statewide effort in the month of July to crack down on speeding violations. State patrol says July is one of the state’s busiest months for DWI arrests and fatal crashes.

So far this year there have been 170 fatal crashes in Minnesota. A lot of these fatal crashes are speed related.

So to help make our roads safer, State Patrol troopers are cracking down on speeding.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety is providing federal overtime funding for law enforcement agencies, like State Patrol, that increase its number of patrols during the month.

“When you drive at higher speeds than the speed limit, you’re in danger because your reaction time is going to be slower, but also if you are involved in a crash, that’s going to be more of a violent crash, because you’re going above the posted speed limit, and you’re more likely to suffer injuries or possible fatal injuries,” State Patrol Sgt. Troy Christianson said.

Minnesota State Patrol, along with Rochester Police Department and the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, are also participating in the Highways 14 and 19 Border-to-Border Speed Patrol Saturation Friday. Officers and troopers are out on our main highways from South Dakota to Wisconsin keeping an eye out for speeders.

