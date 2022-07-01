How to support your trees during storms

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Dozens of trees and branches are down all around Southwest Rochester after a storm rolled through Tuesday night.

Wind speeds reached up to sixty miles per hour, leaving behind quite a bit of tree damage.

Rochester city forestry has been busy accessing the tree damage.

Foresters say trees actually lose its branches during storms to help them catch less wind and stay upright. Trees that have decay and are dying are also more susceptible to fall during storms.

Experts say the best way to support your trees during a storm is to be proactive and work with a local arborist.

“One thing you could do is hire a certified arborist to come out and access your tree. They can make recommendations like branches need to be shortened up a bit so that they’re not as prone to be thrown around in the wind. Maybe they can examine the root system and make recommendations to make sure that you’re keeping the foot system as healthy as possible,” Rochester city forester Jeff Haberman said.

City arborists also say that trees near streets and sidewalks are also prone to storm damage, because its root systems may have been cut during road construction.

