Gov. Tim Walz authorizes state disaster relief for Winona County

WINONA COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – After heavy rain in Winona County last month, Gov. Tim Walz authorized emergency assistance for the area.

“We are working closely with local officials to ensure they have the resources and support they need to help Winona County recover from heavy rain this past spring,” said Walz in a statement to KTTC. “We are stronger when we work together, and the State of Minnesota is committed to supporting the people and places impacted by severe weather events.”

On May 19, Winona County received more than five inches of rain over a couple hours. It washed out local roads and caused mudslides. It resulted in closed roads as well as power outages.

With the state disaster relief, the Department of Public Safety division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management will work with Winona County officials to provide assistance.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.